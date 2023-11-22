Menu
Bilateral Ties

“Ex-Polish President Komorowski Leads High-Level Delegation to Boost Economic Ties with Nigeria”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Former Polish President Bronisław Komorowski is scheduled to visit Nigeria in December for the African Industrial and Development Conference 2023, organized by Dotmount Communications in collaboration with Yahoo Finance. The summit, themed ‘Energy and Sustainable Development in Africa,’ aims to highlight renewable energy opportunities in Nigeria and Africa as prime destinations for investment in renewable power.

Dotmount Communications’ President, Adedotun Olaoluwa, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts amid economic challenges in Nigeria, advocating for sustainable development and support for the government’s economic transformation initiatives. Olaoluwa pointed out Africa’s superabundant renewable energy potential, asserting that with the right technologies and financing, the continent could reshape the global renewable energy landscape.

Komorowski, Poland’s president from 2010 to 2015, will lead a high-ranking Polish business delegation, aiming to strengthen economic ties and explore investment opportunities in Nigeria. His visit aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to enhance international partnerships, while Poland seeks to expand its presence in Africa.

The former Polish president will join other keynote speakers, including Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE ministers, and Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. The event will also host representatives from the Qatar Investment Authority and Public Investment Fund, focusing on three panels led by industry experts in the power, oil & gas, and finance sectors.

This summit provides a platform for discussions, networking, and collaboration on shared values of progress, development, and advancement for the African continent within the geopolitical context of strengthening international relations and economic cooperation.

"NNPC Under Pressure to Deliver $1 Billion Crude Oil Supply to Dangote Refinery"
