Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Deaf and Dumb man beheads farmer in Ekiti

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ekiti young farmer known as Sikiru, aka Badoo has been gruesomely murdered by a deaf and dumb man known as Sunday Alabi.

Naija247news gathered that, sources in the farm settlement revealed that the deaf and dumb man had gone to the farm of Sikiru to steal some maize and when Sikiru came out to challenge him, the suspect attacked him with a machete, almost severing his head.

The attacker immediately fled the scene leaving the victim in the pool of his own blood before some other farmers saw him and reported the case to the police.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ekiti Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident adding that the suspect has been arrested.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Inspector Dies as Military,Police Clash in Adamawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Inspector Dies as Military,Police Clash in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A police inspector has been killed...

Body of Missing Rivers Landlord found in Uncompleted building

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some youths have clashed with policemen...

4,000 Flights, 250,000 Passengers Recorded At Chinua Achebe Airport In Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 250,000 passengers have...

I’ll Find A Way To Put Myself In Guinness World Records Over My Recent Reforms – Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Germany

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 22,2023. President Bola Tinubu has claimed that his performance...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Inspector Dies as Military,Police Clash in Adamawa

Security News 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A police inspector has been killed...

Body of Missing Rivers Landlord found in Uncompleted building

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some youths have clashed with policemen...

4,000 Flights, 250,000 Passengers Recorded At Chinua Achebe Airport In Anambra

Aviation 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 250,000 passengers have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com