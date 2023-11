November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat Singer Davido shared some lovely family photos on his Instagram page last night to celebrate his 31st birthday.

He shared a photo of himself and his twin babies and also a photo of him and their mum, Chioma, sharing a kiss.

Davido recently described welcoming twins a year after his three-year-old son’s tragic death as a beautiful experience.(www.naija247news.com).