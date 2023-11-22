Court remands man for allegedly raping widow

Abakaliki, Nov. 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Abakaliki Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 29-years-old man, Chikodili Igboji in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 50-year-old widow, Mrs Chinyere Igwe.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama-Agama, ordered the remand of the defendant after rejecting his bail application.

Igboji is facing a count charge of rape allegedly committed on Oct. 5, at Udenyi village, Izzo Imoha in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in the court.

The Defence Counsel, Francis Nwelom moved a bail application for the defendant, stressing that he was innocent.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Stanley Ngene, however, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to order the remand the defendant.

Ngene told the court, that the offence is punishable under section 358 of criminal code, CAP 33 vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria, 2009.

The Victim, a mother of six children, while narrating her ordeal to Naija247News after the court session, alleged that the defendant came to her house at night armed with knife..

She alleged that the defendant interrupted her sleep, grabbed her and commanded her not to utter a word else, she would be killed.

“I was afraid and started shivering. I managed to ask him, what was my offence?

“I pleaded with him to have mercy on me that I have no husband and I have six children. Please.

”He pushed me, raped me and went away with my phone and my hard-earned N20, 000, she said.

The victim said she is a farmer, and what she wanted is justice.

“I am begging the court to ensure that the defendant suffer in prison. He should receive his punishment, accordingly.

“I also want the Government at all levels, particularly Gov. Francis Nwifuru, as well as good spirited individuals to come to my aid.

“ I am from the warring community of Ezza-Effiuim and my children have been out of school.

“We ran out of my own community due to the lingering communal crisis in the area,” she explained. (www.naija247news.com)