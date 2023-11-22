Court Grants Bail to Former Central Bank Chief Godwin Emefiele Facing Fraud Charges

A Nigerian court, on November 22, granted bail to the former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who is facing six counts of fraud and corruption charges. Emefiele, who was suspended from his position in June and detained by security services, has pleaded not guilty.

Justice Hamza Muazu released Emefiele on bail, contingent on a 300 million naira (approximately $333,000) bond and two sureties with properties in the upscale Maitama district of Abuja, the country’s capital.

“I hereby admit the applicant (Emefiele) to bail subject to his appearance in court,” stated Justice Muazu in his ruling. Emefiele was instructed to submit his travel documents to the court and stay in Abuja during the ongoing legal proceedings.

The charges against Emefiele include “conferring corrupt advantage,” with prosecutors reducing the counts from a previous 20-count indictment. This adjustment allows for a separate and expedited trial. Despite the accusations, the former central bank chief has not publicly commented on the case.

Emefiele served as the central bank governor for nine years, primarily under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari’s predecessor, Bola Tinubu. His tenure involved overseeing a criticized system of multiple exchange rates designed to artificially strengthen the local naira currency. Emefiele resigned in August, leading to the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as the new central bank governor by President Tinubu, who emphasized the need for a comprehensive “house-cleaning” of central bank policy during his May inauguration.