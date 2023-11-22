Menu
BUA Group Donates N1bn Entrepreneurship Centre To University Of Maiduguri

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on Sunday, donated over a N1bn International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, built by his personal foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa, to the University of Maiduguri.

Built by his personal foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa, the handing over of the project was done at the 24th Combined Convocation of the varsity, where he also received an honorary degree in recognition of his significant contributions to national development, education and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Mr Rabiu emphasised the centre’s role as more than just a physical structure. He said that he had envisioned it as an innovative hub of ideas, creativity, and practical entrepreneurship.

The billionaire stated thus:

“In a world where economies are rapidly evolving and Nigeria strides towards renewed hope, centres like this are vital for development. They are the platforms for nurturing our future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. We must not just learn; we must act.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, in his comments highlighted the project’s significance. He said that the centre has the potential to spur economic and social growth, offer a global platform for innovative expression and foster partnerships with leading international educational and innovation institutions.

The new centre includes administrative offices, dynamic workstations, creative conceptual hubs, a cafeteria, an extensive library, and an exhibition hall. Additionally, it boasts a 150-seater hall, designed for high-profile presentations and academic conferences.

Other dignitaries at the event include Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum and traditional rulers.(www.naija247news.com).

