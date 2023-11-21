Zamfara: ‘I will win rerun hundred times’ – Gov Lawal

Nov 21,2023.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has expressed confidence that he was not afraid of the governorship rerun election, saying that he was going into the contest with full confidence.

The Governor stated this while addressing his teeming supporters at the State’s PDP secretariat in Gusau, the State capital as he returned from his foreign trip.

“I am very optimistic that even if the election is held a hundred times, there is no doubt that I will run away with landslide victory.

We are happy with the court’s ruling and we are ever ready to go into the contest with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in his country home,” he said.

He said that Allah had already made him the Governor of Zamfara State, assuring that it would remain so, no matter what the opposition APC members and other hypocrites would do.

“We have started well, by paying all entitlements to the civil servants, paying for the WAEC and NECO fees which the previous administration refused to do.

We have also solved the problem of water scarcity and embarked on construction of township roads in Gusau town, the state capital.

“We have announced a state of emergency in the education sector and by the grace of God, we will rescue the state from disintegration.

“They are not comfortable with our numerous achievements within the shortest possible time,” he declared.(www.naija247news.com)