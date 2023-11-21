Menu
Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV have neutralized 7 bandits, recovered arms/ammunition and arrested 33 suspects in connection with kidnapping, murder, arms dealing, criminal attacks, railway vandalism, cattle rustling and farm destruction.

Media Officer of OPSH, Captain Oya James, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops made the several noteworthy arrests between 13 to 20 November 2023.

“On 13 November 2023, troops acting on tip-off, arrested Mr Suleiman Mohammed in possession of one AK 47 rifle and a mobile phone, in Bakin Kogi area, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

Also, on 13 November 2023, troops arrested five suspects in connection with a criminal attack on Mr Sati Pewat on his farm at Tileng Paat village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

In a related development, on 14 November 2023, Troops conducted a raid operation at Tileng Paat village in Pushit district of Mangu LGA, Plateau State and arrested one Umurana Adamu in possession of an AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 9 rounds of 7.62mm special.

Similarly, on 14 November 2023, troops acting on credible information arrested a suspected arms dealer, Mr Rufai Abdullahi at Kamuru area in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

On 14 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol made contact with bandits at Kachallah high-ground and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of 6 bandits while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Troops further exploited the area and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 52 rounds of 7.62mm special, one motorcycle, 2 Tecno phones, 2 packs of cigarettes, 56 rounds of 7.62mm Special and 112 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

In another development, On 14 November 2023, troops neutralised a suspected bandit, Musa Wada during a search operations at Kondo village.

Additionally, on 14 November 2023, troops responded to information on planned attack by suspected militias on Tileng Paat village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

Troops’ timely response averted the attack and the area was subsequently dominated by patrol. In the same vein, on 14 November 2023, troops conducted raid operations to kidnappers’ hideout at Biji Biji village in Hawul and arrested one suspected kidnapper, Dahiru Ibrahim. Items recovered from the suspect included one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 3 rounds of 7.62mm special.

Also on 15 November 2023, OPSH Tactical Team in conjunction with Department of State Services apprehended two notorious arms dealers, Abdullahi Ali and Ibrahim Hussaini while en route Zamfara State to deliver large quantities of ammunition to a bandit kingpin.

During the arrest, a total of 504 rounds of 7.62mm special, 100 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 3 Rocket Propelled Gun charges and accessories were recovered. Other items recovered from the suspects included 3 mobile phones, a Ford Galaxy (Sharon vehicle) and a Zenith bank ATM card.

Furthermore, on 15 November 2023, troops on routine patrol arrested 3 suspected impostors, Mohammed Abdullahi Bazambade, Musa Mairali and Umar Mohammed.

The suspects were caught wearing Military camouflage at Mansuldal Guest Inn and fake USD1300 US Dollars notes and military camouflage uniforms were recovered from the miscreants.

Also, troops of Sector 1 while responding to a distress call from New Market Jos arrested one Awalu Ibrahim of Rikkoks with a dark bag containing 19 green military camouflage uniforms. The suspect and recovered items are in custody for further investigation.

On 18 November 2023, troops at Makera checkpoint in Riyom LGA of Plateau State arrested 4 rail line vandals, Cosmos Eze, Abdullah Saidu, David Boyi and Dashe Peter Daniel in possession of 30 pieces of vandalised railway sleepers in a Peugeot Boxer vehicle.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation. Similarly, on 18 November 2023, troops acting on credible information, arrested a wanted criminal Lukman Aminu at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

On 19 November 2023, troops arrested two suspects, Gyang Yohanna and Agwom Gyang Zi at Zot Foron village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State with one AK 47 rifle and one empty magazine. Similarly, on 19 Nov 23, OPSH Tactical Team in a joint operation with DSS arrested two notorious arms dealers, Thomas Pam A.K.A Oga and his associate Yakubu Gyang at Mangu LGA, Plateau State. Items recovered from the suspects include 101 rounds of 5.56mm (Tavor), 2 mobile phones and a black Mercedes Benz 190.

“In all, a total of 33 suspects were arrested in connection with various crimes within the last week. Five were arrested for kidnapping, 6 for dealing in arms, 2 for murder, 4 for railway vandalism and 2 for farm destruction, while 7 bandits were neutralised. Additionally, 15 kidnapped victims were rescued, 3 attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred and 8 distress calls were promptly responded to,” the statement read.

“The Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar reiterates the commitment of OPSH and other security agencies to the protection of law-abiding citizens in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and Bauchi States by all legitimate means.

“He lauds the populace for their continued support to troops and assured them of speedy dispensation of justice once investigations of suspects in OPSH custody have been duly concluded.” (www.naija247news.com).

