Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Snoop Dogg returns to smoking days after ‘quitting’ publicly

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Barely four days after announcing that he has “decided to give up smoke,” American hip-hop legend, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., popularly known as Snoop Dogg, has come out to clarify that the “smoking” he gave up was not weed but smoky room warmer.

In an advertisement video shared via his X handle on Monday, Snoop Dogg said he was “going smokeless with Solo Stove.”

In the video, the rapper could be heard saying;

“I have an announcement, I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke has carried your whole fame.’ But I’m done with it. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke. Clever! [Laughs]”

His earlier announcement that he was quitting smoking “after much consideration and conversation” with his family, had his fans and colleagues thinking he was referring to his age-long addiction to weed.

His colleague, Meek Mill had announced to follow suit by relocating to Dubai to quit smoking, saying he was diagnosed with emphysema.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mr Ibu’s Wife Reveals She Lied Against AGN as she Apologises
Next article
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over counterfeit injection in circulation
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mohbad: “Autopsy report has not been given to us – Police says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command says...

Adamawa Police Arrest Man for allegedly defiling 5-year-old girl

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Adamawa state police command on...

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over counterfeit injection in circulation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Mr Ibu’s Wife Reveals She Lied Against AGN as she Apologises

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actor Ibu’s Wife Stella Maris Okafor,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mohbad: “Autopsy report has not been given to us – Police says

Entertainment 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command says...

Adamawa Police Arrest Man for allegedly defiling 5-year-old girl

CrimeWatch 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Adamawa state police command on...

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over counterfeit injection in circulation

Health news 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com