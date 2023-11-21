Menu
Simon Ekpa Sabotaging Our Efforts In Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 21,2023.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has made an accusation against Simon Ekpa. Speaking on Tuesday, Musa accused self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa of sabotaging the activities of security agents in the Southeast. General Musa disclosed this when he led other Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to appear before the House of Representatives at the commencement of its sectoral debate.

According to Musa: “Simon Ekpa is sabotaging our efforts in the Southeast.” Stressing that Finland was protecting Ekpa, Musa urged the Federal Government to engage the Finnish government and possibly invite its ambassador to Nigeria over the activities of the agitator. He said while the military and other security agencies in the country are doing their best to ensure that there is peace in the southeast, the comments and activities of Ekpa are sabotaging such efforts.

Following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ekpa had claimed to have taken over the agitation for the restoration of Biafra. Ekpa is widely believed to be funding some armed groups operating in the Southeast. These armed men usually enforce the sit-at-home order declared by Ekpa.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

