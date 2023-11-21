Police Arrest Two University Students with nine ATM cards swapped from victims

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects who claimed to be graduates of Benue State University, over possession of nine ATM cards swapped from their victims at commercial banks.

The suspects, Aver Wese, 31, of Obudu, Cross River State and Godwin Deor, 30, of Ankpa, Kogi State, were arrested by police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command on November 16, 2023.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, November 20, said the suspects were arrested at Old Nepa roundabout after they attempted to swap a female victim’s ATM card at a commercial bank ATM gallery in Suleja.

“The victim discovered the attempt and raised an alarm, while the suspects immediately entered a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. YAB 267 CW and zoomed off from the scene,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Police patrol team was alerted and trailed the vehicle. The vehicle was intercepted at Old Nepa roundabout, Suleja and the two suspects were arrested, while the driver, one David Therma, abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that both of them came from Lokoja and met David at Zuba in Abuja, who was said to have taken the vehicle from an Uber driver in Abuja.

“They narrated further that the trio moved to a commercial bank in Suleja, where they met the female victim who was having difficulties in operating an ATM, the suspects spied on her PIN and offered to help her as the machine could not dispense, but in the process, the card was ejected and they attempted to swap her ATM card, she noticed the act and raised an alarm.

“The suspects claimed that they were graduates of Educational Technology from Benue State University, and that they had been carrying out such nefarious activities for the past five months, which they withdrew about #170,000 from other victims’ accounts in Nasarawa State, about #90,000 was withdrawn through victims’ cards in Lokoja and the similar attempt in Suleja was not successful.”

Exhibits recovered from them include; a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. YAB 267 CW, nine ATM cards, one POS machine, and one flash drive.

The suspects are undergoing further investigation at SCID Minna, and effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing David Therma.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, enjoins members of the public to be more careful at ATM galleries and be more security cautious at other public places.

The CP commended Nigerlites and the victim for their cooperation and support which was fruitful in arresting the suspects(www.naija247news.com).