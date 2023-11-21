Menu
Companies & Markets

Nigerian Breweries to acquire 80% equity stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Nigerian Breweries is set to acquire a 80 percent stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited as well as a takeover of the import business of Heineken Beverages (Holding) Limited in Nigeria.

According to a notice sent to investing community through the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the board of the brewery would convene at an extraordinary general meeting to enable shareholders to consider and approve the acquisition, amongst others.

“Following the conclusion of a detailed review of the offer, the board met at a special meeting on November 16 and resolved: to recommend to shareholders in a general meeting for their consideration and approval, the acquisition of 80 percent economic interest, voting and other rights held by Heineken Beverages (Holdings) Limited in Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited, which interests and rights are held through Distell International Holdings Limited, and 100 percent of the import business of Heineken Beverages (Holdings) Limited in Nigeria (including the license to market, distribute and sell the imported products, as well as produce any of the imported brands locally),” the notice stated.

In May, the board of Nigerian Breweries Plc said it received an offer to acquire the majority stake in Distell Wines from Heineken Beverages (Holdings) Limited. Distell Nigeria is involved in the local production of wines and ciders; as well as the importation of wines, spirits and flavoured alcoholic beverages.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the regulatory approval process.

The company said that the acquisitions “aligns with the its strategic objective of expanding its current product offerings beyond beer to include, wines, spirits, and flavoured alcoholic beverages. It also provides the Company with growth opportunities and long-term profitability.”

Heineken Beverages owns 100 per cent of Distell International Limited, whose subsidiary is Distell Nigeria.

