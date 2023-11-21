Nigeria stock market closes bearish, All Share Index drops by 0.15%

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Monday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index dropped by 0.15% to close at 71,008.70 points from the previous close of 71,112.99 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.15% to close at N39.051 trillion from the previous close of N39.108 trillion, thereby shedding N57 billion.

An aggregate of 358 million units of shares were traded in 6,551 deals, valued at about N4.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 36 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MECURE led other gainers with 9.95% growth to close at N6.30 from the previous close of 5.73.

ULTIVERSE, ABC Transport and C & I Leasing among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 9.88% and 9.84% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RT BRISCOE led other price decliners as it shed 9.84% of its share price to close at N0.55 from the previous close of N0.61.

Prestige Assurance and STANBIC IBTC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 7.08% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 28 million units of its shares in 284 deals, valued at N474.5 million.

AIICO traded about 21.9 million units of its shares in 92 deals, valued at N16.6 million.

Universal Insurance traded about 21.7 million units of its shares in 24 deals, valued at N5 million.(www.naija247news.com).