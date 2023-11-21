Naira Appreciates by 5.3% at Official Market, Loses at Parallel Market

November 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the United States currency on the first trading session of the week in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) segment of the currency market by 5.3 per cent or N41.61 to settle at N750.14/$1 compared with last Friday’s rate of N791.75/$1.

The CBN postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting yet again after the same was done in September, indicating that the new Governor of the CBN, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has yet to hold the crucial rates-setting meeting since he took over the post.

However, this did not affect the official market and the supply of FX into the ecosystem, as this increased by 12.0 per cent or $18.97 million to $176.75 million from $157.78 million, enabling forex traders to meet the demands of their customers.

But the domestic currency was not lucky in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window of the FX market as it depreciated against the American currency yesterday by N12 to sell for N1,127/$1 versus last Friday’s value of N1,115/$1.

But in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency could not improve its value against the US Dollar as it shrank by N4 to quote at N1,140/$1, in contrast to the previous session’s value of N1,135/$1.(www.naija247news.com).