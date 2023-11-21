Menu
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over counterfeit injection in circulation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians, particularly healthcare providers, to a batch of counterfeit Meronem 1g injection that is currently in circulation.

In a public alert memo released, the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH), Pfizer, reported the incident, as received through a patient notification platform, concerning a suspicious Meronem 1g injection purchase. She reported Pfizer as saying that the vial content did not dissolve when reconstituted for use and that further visual inspection of the pack was observed.

It was also reported that the crimp code did not match the code reported on the production documentation batch of 2A21F11 and the semi-finished batch used for 4A21I17. Adeyeye added that the production process did not meet Pfizer’s specifications.

“The vial label compares favourably to the purported artwork version. Meronem (Meropenem trihydrate injection) is an antibiotic used to treat skin and abdominal (stomach area) infections caused by bacteria and meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) in adults and children 3 months of age and older. The administration of the counterfeit product will pose a high risk to patients as the quality and safety are not guaranteed,” Adeyeye said.

The NAFDAC boss added that healthcare providers and patients were advised to obtain all medical products from authorized or licensed suppliers. According to her, products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before purchase and administration.

Adeyeye urged importers, wholesalers, and retailers to maintain vigilance within the supply chain and desist from the illegal importation, distribution, and sale of counterfeit Meronem 1g injection and other substandard medicinal products.

She mentioned that anybody in possession of the counterfeit product should stop using it and submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office.

