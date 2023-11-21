Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Mr Ibu’s Wife Reveals She Lied Against AGN as she Apologises

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Ibu’s Wife Stella Maris Okafor, has tendered an apology to the Actor Guild Of Nigeria after she accused them of neglecting the ailing actor when he fell sick.

In a podcast interview with Actor Uche Maduagwu, Stella apologized to the Actors Guild of Nigeria,claiming that she was manipulated to lie that the Guild had abandoned her husband.

Though she did not disclose how she was manipulated and by whom, She revealed that the Guild’s Publicist Kate Henshaw had visited her husband while he was in the ICU and the duo conversed and joked around as he was still very vocal then.

She was quoted saying in part:

“My people, I am so sorry about this. I was manipulated to say all those things”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Simon Ekpa Sabotaging Our Efforts In Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Simon Ekpa Sabotaging Our Efforts In Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 21,2023. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa...

Lagos Govt Justifies Buying N440 Million Bulletproof SUV For Chief Of Staff’s Office

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 21,2023. The Lagos State Government has confirmed it bought...

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Simon Ekpa Sabotaging Our Efforts In Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 21,2023. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa...

Lagos Govt Justifies Buying N440 Million Bulletproof SUV For Chief Of Staff’s Office

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 21,2023. The Lagos State Government has confirmed it bought...

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Security News 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com