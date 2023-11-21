Mr Ibu’s Wife Reveals She Lied Against AGN as she Apologises

November 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Ibu’s Wife Stella Maris Okafor, has tendered an apology to the Actor Guild Of Nigeria after she accused them of neglecting the ailing actor when he fell sick.

In a podcast interview with Actor Uche Maduagwu, Stella apologized to the Actors Guild of Nigeria,claiming that she was manipulated to lie that the Guild had abandoned her husband.

Though she did not disclose how she was manipulated and by whom, She revealed that the Guild’s Publicist Kate Henshaw had visited her husband while he was in the ICU and the duo conversed and joked around as he was still very vocal then.

She was quoted saying in part:

“My people, I am so sorry about this. I was manipulated to say all those things”.(www.naija247news.com).