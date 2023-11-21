Menu
Mohbad: “Autopsy report has not been given to us – Police says

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command says it has not received the autopsy report of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, which was completed two months ago.

It is already two months since the late singer, Mohbad’s body was exhumed and an autopsy conducted to determine the cause of the singer’s death.

After Mohbad’s murder on September 12 caused controversy both within and outside of Nigeria, the police formed an investigation team to find out the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.

In September, Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer for the state police, tweeted that an “autopsy has been concluded” and the authorities were “awaiting result.”

In October, Mohbad’s murder was linked to a number of main suspects, including then-Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa, who said Mohbad had experienced vomiting and goosebumps following three injections from nurse Feyisayo Ogedemgbe on September 12, 2023.

Following it, charges were brought against a few of the suspects.

However, last Friday, the state Police Command freed singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Balogun Samson, aka, Sam Larry, after they fulfilled their bail requirements.

Recall that following the release of footage online showing the late singer being assaulted, the duo was taken into custody as part of an inquiry into Mohbad’s death.

In response to a question regarding the release of Mohbad’s autopsy report, Hundeyin said the report had not yet been officially received by the command.

Hundeyin said, “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready, it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially – that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours, we work with facts.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

