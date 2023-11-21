Lagos Govt Justifies Buying N440 Million Bulletproof SUV For Chief Of Staff’s Office

Nov 21,2023.

The Lagos State Government has confirmed it bought a brand new Lexus LX 600 bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) worth N440 million. The car was bought for the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Recall that the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, had raised questions about the budgetary procurement for ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief Staff.

In an open letter to the state government, Doherty stated that the amount awarded for the procurement of the vehicle was excessive and out of sync with the country’s economic reality. He also asked the government to explain other outrageous and controversial expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal.

Responding in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Opeyemi George, said the vehicle is for the office of the Chief of Staff and not for his personal use. George added that the decision to buy the exotic vehicle for the office of the Chief of Staff is to receive dignitaries visiting Lagos.

He said: “The Lexus Lx600 SUV was budgeted for the office of the Chief of Staff and not for his personal use. It is meant to receive dignitaries visiting Lagos.(www.naija247news.com)