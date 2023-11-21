Menu
Politics & Govt News

Lagos Govt Justifies Buying N440 Million Bulletproof SUV For Chief Of Staff’s Office

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 21,2023.

The Lagos State Government has confirmed it bought a brand new Lexus LX 600 bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) worth N440 million. The car was bought for the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Recall that the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, had raised questions about the budgetary procurement for ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief Staff.

In an open letter to the state government, Doherty stated that the amount awarded for the procurement of the vehicle was excessive and out of sync with the country’s economic reality. He also asked the government to explain other outrageous and controversial expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal.

Responding in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Opeyemi George, said the vehicle is for the office of the Chief of Staff and not for his personal use.  George added that the decision to buy the exotic vehicle for the office of the Chief of Staff is to receive dignitaries visiting Lagos.

He said: "The Lexus Lx600 SUV was budgeted for the office of the Chief of Staff and not for his personal use. It is meant to receive dignitaries visiting Lagos.

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang
Simon Ekpa Sabotaging Our Efforts In Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

