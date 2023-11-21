Menu
Law and Order

I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Nov.21,2023.

A father of four, Lukman Soladoye on Tuesday appeared before a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for beating his wife ,Kemi Soladoye and their four children.

Soladoye said he beat his wife and children to correct them when they were wrong adding that he loves his family and wanted the best for them.

Earlier, the complainant through her counsel B.A Tanko said she had wanted a divorce due to the incessant assault but later changed her mind and settle with her husband.

She prayed court to caution the defendant to stop physically abusing her and their children.

The judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman asked the defendant if he would promise to stop beating his wife and children and the defendant said he would stop beating the wife not children.

“If your wife does anything wrong to you, talk to her about it and show your displeasure; you are not supposed to beat your wife.

“As for your children, beating is not the only way to correct a child; always show love and affection to your children, pray for them and advise them”, the judge advised.

The judge said the court will continue to monitor the defendant’s behavior and asked the complainant to report to the court if the defendant assaults her again .(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

