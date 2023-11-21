Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

How we lost 1998 Election for not bribing INEC, Police – Obasanjo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost a local government election in Ogun State back in 1998 because he refused to endorse plans to bribe the police and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel

Speaking at a high-level consultation in Abeokuta on ‘Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa,’ on Monday, November 20, Obasanjo said that party leaders suggested allocating funds for the police and INEC. However, he rejected the proposal, citing his belief that these officials were already government employees receiving monthly salaries

Recounting the incident, Obasanjo highlighted the impact of what he termed the ‘Nigerian factor’ on elections. He explained that during the first local government election, his party suffered defeat because he refused to embrace the so-called ‘Nigerian factor’ in planning.

When things go wrong, you said the Nigerian factor. The first thing I learnt in politics was this thing called the Nigerian factor

“In 1998, we had the first local government election. We had parties, and here in Abeokuta, we met in my office and they came up and said, ‘look, this is money for INEC, money for police.’ At a stage I said, ‘what nonsense! Is the police not being paid, and INEC too

“They said ‘that’s how we do it. I said ‘you cannot do that.’ So, they didn’t do that. And of course, we lost all the local governments. We lost all. And then they came to me and said, ‘Baba, you see? If you had allowed us to do it the way we used to do it, we would have won’. And I felt guilty.

“During the next election, which was the State Assembly, I just stayed in my house. I said ‘well, do whatever you want to do, I will not be part of it’. So, I didn’t even go. But, the result was the same. One of the people who got money didn’t even distribute it to where he was supposed to distribute it,” Obasanjo recounted.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court
Next article
“Depression caused me to drink, I don’t do drugs” – Hanks Anuku reveals
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)...

“Depression caused me to drink, I don’t do drugs” – Hanks Anuku reveals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed...

I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Nov.21,2023. A father of four, Lukman Soladoye on Tuesday...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Security News 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

Security News 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)...

“Depression caused me to drink, I don’t do drugs” – Hanks Anuku reveals

Entertainment 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com