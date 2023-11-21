Menu
Former President, Buhari Says Nigerians Are Disturbing Him, Would Have Moved To Niger Republic

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 21,2023.

A former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has said he still gets visitors from various parts of the country after leaving office.

Buhari stated this during an interview on NTA’s Conversations With History aired Monday night.

He said, “People charter buses and come to see me from time to time.

“I thought I had stayed as far away from Abuja as possible but they still come. I would have gone to Niger if the borders were opened.” ⁣

Earlier, the Daura-born former Head of State said he did not miss being in power much.⁣

He remarked, “Miss? I don’t think I miss much.” ⁣

In December 2022, six months before handing over power to his successor, Bola Tinubu, Buhari said he would not miss his time as President of Nigeria because his best was not good enough for Nigerians.⁣

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough. I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

