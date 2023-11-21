Menu
Politics & Govt News

Election matters: ”This is not true’ – Lagos state govt denies Gov Sanwo-Olu paid lawyers with state funds

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 21,2023.

The Lagos state government has denied reports that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid his legal team attending to petitions against his election with state funds.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, in a post shared on his X handle on Sunday, November 19, queried the state Ministry of Justice for allegedly budgeting some monies for Sanwo-Olu’s legal team at the election tribunal.

Reacting to the allegation, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, denied the claim and stated that the document published by Gbadebo neither carried the state government logo nor the signature of any official. He also denied any transaction of such was made by the Ministry.

His statement shared on his X handle reads;

”A post on ‘X’ by Labour Party (LP) candidate Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on November 19, 2023 alleged – without any proof whatsoever- that the Lagos State Government funded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s legal dispute after the March 18, 2023 election. This is not true.

The allegation was supported by a document that neither carried the logo of the Lagos State Government nor the endorsement of any of its officials. It was simply another ploy to deceive the public about a non-existent payment of N50,000,000 to four lawyers.

While it is worthwhile for patriotic individuals to scrutinise the finances of the Lagos State Government, the outcome of such inquiry must always be based on verified facts and nothing but the truth.

The transaction referenced by Mr. Rhodes-Vivour never took place. There was a payment request, which was not approved by Mr Governor when the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice drew his attention to it because it is irregular.

For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will never misappropriate public funds in defiance of his Oath of Office.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

