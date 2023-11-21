Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

November 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Edo State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, James Imelayi (35), while he was trying to buy food for his gang members and kidnapped victims.

Imelaye was arrested over the alleged kidnapping of one Lillian Ofonsare at Ikara Primary School, Ologbo community, near Benin.

The suspected kidnapper said he joined his friends for the operation because he needed money to repair his faulty motor saw.

He said, “We went to the school and met her teaching. We waited. As she was going home, we waylaid her with a double-barrel and two cut-to-size guns.

“Thereafter, we trekked through a bush path to the Ologbo River and used a boat to carry her to a hideout and started demanding N5m from her parents.”

He said he was attested at about 8pm by soldiers and vigilantes when he came out to buy food for the victim and his accomplices.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect was arrested through credible intelligence.(www.naija247news.com).