“Depression caused me to drink, I don’t do drugs” – Hanks Anuku reveals

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed that he is depressed, but he is not into drugs.

The admission is coming after the actor made a direct plea for financial support from fans and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Known for his roles in iconic films such as ‘Broad Daylight’ (2001) and ‘Formidable Force’ (2002), Hanks has recently been making headlines because of concerns about his mental health. He is often seen dishevelled and wandering the streets.

Despite his plea for financial aid, Nigerians remain sceptical, questioning the purpose of the assistance since Hanks has yet to specify its use. Some fans are advocating for him to undergo rehabilitation, expressing worry about the actor’s mental health.

In response to the concerns, Hanks emphasised that he does not require rehab, insisting that financial assistance is his sole need. In a recent Instagram story, he attributed the viral video to his son and expressed gratitude to supportive fans.

In a video on his Instagram story on Tuesday, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans who have supported him while he clarified that he is only depressed and not into drugs.

He said, “I know you must have heard of a couple of stuff about me, yeah, but God is on my side. He will send his angels and messengers to me, and when they are sent to me, you will all be part of it.”

Hanks shot the video in a bush and said the land was where he intended to situate his movie academy.

He said, “I have a film academy coming up, and I am here on the land where I want to build the film academy; it has been left fallow for years.

I want you all to know that I know my depression causes me to drink a little, but I don’t do drugs. Out of depression, I didn’t have a job for years.

‘‘ I was thinking about my children, their school fees, their welfare, and other things, and you know what it is like when it gets to that point. I call it a breaking point. I was broken to pieces, and I had to go drinking, and that was it. I am just depressed because I don’t have funds to lift myself and my projects.” (www.naija247news.com).