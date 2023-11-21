Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“Depression caused me to drink, I don’t do drugs” – Hanks Anuku reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed that he is depressed, but he is not into drugs.

The admission is coming after the actor made a direct plea for financial support from fans and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Known for his roles in iconic films such as ‘Broad Daylight’ (2001) and ‘Formidable Force’ (2002), Hanks has recently been making headlines because of concerns about his mental health. He is often seen dishevelled and wandering the streets.

Despite his plea for financial aid, Nigerians remain sceptical, questioning the purpose of the assistance since Hanks has yet to specify its use. Some fans are advocating for him to undergo rehabilitation, expressing worry about the actor’s mental health.

In response to the concerns, Hanks emphasised that he does not require rehab, insisting that financial assistance is his sole need. In a recent Instagram story, he attributed the viral video to his son and expressed gratitude to supportive fans.

In a video on his Instagram story on Tuesday, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans who have supported him while he clarified that he is only depressed and not into drugs.

He said, “I know you must have heard of a couple of stuff about me, yeah, but God is on my side. He will send his angels and messengers to me, and when they are sent to me, you will all be part of it.”

Hanks shot the video in a bush and said the land was where he intended to situate his movie academy.

He said, “I have a film academy coming up, and I am here on the land where I want to build the film academy; it has been left fallow for years.

I want you all to know that I know my depression causes me to drink a little, but I don’t do drugs. Out of depression, I didn’t have a job for years.

‘‘ I was thinking about my children, their school fees, their welfare, and other things, and you know what it is like when it gets to that point. I call it a breaking point. I was broken to pieces, and I had to go drinking, and that was it. I am just depressed because I don’t have funds to lift myself and my projects.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How we lost 1998 Election for not bribing INEC, Police – Obasanjo
Next article
Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)...

How we lost 1998 Election for not bribing INEC, Police – Obasanjo

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 21,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how the...

I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Nov.21,2023. A father of four, Lukman Soladoye on Tuesday...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo Police Arrest Kidnapper While Buying Food For His Gang

Security News 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Troops neutralize 7 bandits, rescue 15 victims in Kaduna and Plateau

Security News 0
November 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH)...

How we lost 1998 Election for not bribing INEC, Police – Obasanjo

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 21,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com