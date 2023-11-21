Menu
Law and Order

Alleged $9.6bn P&ID scam: Fleeing James Nolan opens defence, fails to call witness

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nov. 20, 2023 .

The British national, Mr James Nolan, who jumped bail in the alleged 9.6 billion dollars Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd scandal, on Monday, opened his defence in absentia without calling any witness.

Nolan’s counsel, Mr Michael Ajara, told Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja that he did not intend to call any witness upon resumed hearing in the matter.

Ajara told the court that after his evaluation of the evidence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecution in the matter, he would be relying on the case of the prosecution.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Bala Sanga, did not object and Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter until Feb. 15 for adoption of final written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency is prosecuting Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited and Nolan in the charged marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/272/2022 as 1st and 2nd defendants in the case.

Also, the commission is also prosecuting the sister case marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/273/2022 filed against Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd, another company, and Corrado Fantoli as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively before Okorowo.

Fantoli, also a foreigner and an associate of Nolan, was one of the suspects behind the alleged $9.6 billion P&ID fraud.

The suspect, said to be at large, alongside the company, was arraigned in abtensia on November 25, 2022, on eight-count money laundering charge.

He was not present in court or represented by a lawyer when they were arraigned.

The court also declared him wanted and ordered for his arrest anywhere he is sighted after Sanga made application to the effect.

Fantoli and Giovanna Beccarelli, who had also been declared wanted and an arrest warrant issued against her, were said to be directors and signatories to the company’s Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0123849451.

Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd and Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited are two of the over 30 companies associated with the $9.6 billion scam.

NAN reports that other cases linked to the scandal are currently before Justice Ahmed Mohammed, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, Justice Zainab Abubakar of FHC, Abuja, besides other charges at FCT High Courts.

A Business and Property Court in London presided over by Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales had, in October, quashed the 11 billion dollars awarded against Nigeria in a case filed by the P&ID.

Judge Knowles held that the award was obtained by fraud and that what had happened in the case was contrary to public policy.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

