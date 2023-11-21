Menu
CrimeWatch

Adamawa Police Arrest Man for allegedly defiling 5-year-old girl

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Adamawa state police command on November 9, arrested a 30-year-old man identified as Usman Inusa for allegedly defiling his daughter in Dikon Nasarawo, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of the state.

The father of the victim, Adamu Ahmed, had visited the police station to report the case. Acting on the report, the state Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola, ordered an investigation into the incident.

The state detectives swung into action and eventually arrested the suspect who is said to be a close family member. Investigation further reveals that the suspect is an alleged known thief of Domestic animals in Nasawo Dikon.

The suspect is now in police custody and will soon be arraigned in court.(www.naija247news.com).

