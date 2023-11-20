Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Your Money Is Safe In Nigeria”  — Tinubu Assures Investors

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told investors from G20 nations that Nigeria is ready to partner with them, assuring them that their monies are safe in the country’s business environment.

The President said beyond natural resources, Nigeria is blessed with “highly educated, highly skilled and naturally industrious people”, who according to him are the primary asset and advantage the country wields over other nations.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Fostering Local Value Chains and Investments in Africa — The Role of the German Private Sector at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference,” in Berlin, Tinubu said Nigeria’s population is the most significant incentive for investors.

“Your money is safe. We are eager and ready to partner with you…We have the youngest, largest, and most vibrant youth population in Africa…equally, we have a well-educated population, a massive market, and the political will to bring it all together under my leadership,” the President said.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known on Monday, November 20, 2023, in a statement he signed.

In the statement titled, “President Tinubu to investors: Nigerians are the greatest asset and advantage we have over other nations,’ the President said his administration is “reforming the economy based on the principle and philosophy of good governance.”

“We are eager and ready to partner with you. We have the youngest, largest, and most vibrant youth population in Africa.

“Equally, we have every ingredient required in making a modern economy: a well-educated population, a massive market, and the political will to bring it all together under my leadership,” President Tinubu said.

He maintained that Africa has moved beyond the fallacy that the continent’s poor adherence to the rule discourages investors, saying “We now fully recognize the nexus between the inflow of investor money and the sanctity of contracts.”

“We want to partner on the basis of who we are and what we do, rather than on the basis of long-held misconception,” the President stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo
Next article
‘No man can satisfy me like vibrators’—BBNaija’s Doyin
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘No man can satisfy me like vibrators’—BBNaija’s Doyin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Big Brother Naija reality show...

Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigerian Security and...

Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation...

Eni suspends World Bank arbitration in Nigeria oilfield dispute

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Italian oil company Eni has decided to temporarily suspend...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘No man can satisfy me like vibrators’—BBNaija’s Doyin

Entertainment 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Big Brother Naija reality show...

Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

CrimeWatch 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigerian Security and...

Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

Analysis 0
Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com