CrimeWatch

Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State have arrested a woman, Arit Ufara, for alleged human trafficking.

Ms. Ufara, 26, was arrested at the weekend after she allegedly lured her victims from other parts of the country to Akure, the state capital, for forced labour.

The spokesman for the NSCDC Command in the state, Daniel Aidemenbor, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement.

Aidamenbor said the suspect has been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

“The suspect facilitates the trafficking of young persons from Akwa Ibom, Calabar, and its environs to Akure for forced labour,” he said.

“The suspect and the three victims whose age ranges from 18, 19 and 21 have been handed over to NAPTIP.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

