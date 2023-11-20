Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State have arrested a woman, Arit Ufara, for alleged human trafficking.

Ms. Ufara, 26, was arrested at the weekend after she allegedly lured her victims from other parts of the country to Akure, the state capital, for forced labour.

The spokesman for the NSCDC Command in the state, Daniel Aidemenbor, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement.

Aidamenbor said the suspect has been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

“The suspect facilitates the trafficking of young persons from Akwa Ibom, Calabar, and its environs to Akure for forced labour,” he said.

“The suspect and the three victims whose age ranges from 18, 19 and 21 have been handed over to NAPTIP.” (www.naija247news.com).