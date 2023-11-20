University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the Federal University Gashua, Bade LGA of Yobe State, has approved the suspension of nine students found culpable of partaking in unlawful activities, which include harassment and fighting with weapons, which led to serious injuries on some of them.

The announcement of the suspension was contained in a release signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Abubakar Mamuda.

According to the release, the unlawful act of fighting was carried out by four students. Similarly, the chairman of the school’s senate approved the suspension of four other students for harassment of a female student and a gang attack on university security personnel.

The statement disclosed that Sarah Iliya Garba, a female student in the Department of English, was also suspended for attacking and pouring kerosene on the chief porter.(www.naija247news.com).