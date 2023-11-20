Menu
Law and Order

Trader jailed 1 year for receiving stolen water pump

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jos, Nov. 20, 2023.

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old trader, Salim Sulaiman, for buying a stolen water pump.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Sulaiman after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, however, gave him an option of N50,000 fine and ordered him to pay another N10,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on Aug. 14 at the “C” Division Police station by one Bashir Musa, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict bought the stolen machine from those that stole from the complainant’s house.

Gokwat said that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

