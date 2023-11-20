Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Despite a surge in insecurity in some parts of the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria says there is no plan to name or shame those it has identified as terrorist financiers in the country.

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice on Saturday.

He spoke on the sidelines of the 27th Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) Ministerial Committee Meeting in Abuja.

The AGF noted that such a move could jeopardise further investigation or apprehension of other people involved.

“As a capable and technically confident organisation, GIABA can and should put before the rest of the global Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism financing (AML/CFT) network the aspirations and peculiarities of our region.

He called on all the member states to recommit themselves to becoming champions for truly effective national AML/CFT/CPF systems, “to become leaders who push our national institutions to perform to the highest of their capabilities; to recognise that the FATF Standards are not punitive measures but tools to help us assure the safety, security and prosperity of our countries, our region, our continent and indeed the global community.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

