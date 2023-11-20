Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note with 0.38% growth following successive gains previously.

Year to date, the market has returned 38.75%. The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation closed the week at 71,112.99 points and N39.108 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.025 billion units of shares in 31,655 deals, valued at N27.69 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 54 equities emerged as gainers while 30 equities declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

DEAPCAP led 53 other gainers in the course of last week as it gained 54.84% to close at N0.48 from the previous close of N0.31.

C & I Leasing, MECURE, OMATEK and Northern Nigerian Flourmill grew their share prices by 49.55%, 46.17%, 35.94% and 32.78% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: Secure Electronic Technology 28.57%, MULTIVERSE 25.17%, MCNICHOLS 22.95%, Prestige Assurance 22.22% and OANDO 21.88% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

JAPAULGOLD led other price decliners as it shed 14.14% of its share price to close at N1.70 from the previous close of N1.98.

BETAGLASS, THE INITIATES, Redstar Express and Mutual Benefits among other price decliners shed their share prices by 9.92%, 9.80%, 8.54% and 7.69% respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: Cornerstone Insurance (6.67%), FTN Cocoa (6.56%), LEARNAFRICA (6.04%), ETRANZACT (5.96%) and CADBURY (4.17%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).