Politics & Govt News

Shaibu dares Obaseki, declares to run for governor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has dared his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, by declaring to run for the governorship position.

The Deputy Governor, who has been at daggers drawn with his boss, unfolded his ambition to become next governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Explaining why he threw his hat into the ring, Philip, who was recently evicted from the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, said “Edo needs a practical leader.”

He suggested that Obaseki, who has governed the State for close to 8 years now, was an experimental governor.

Addressing reporters in Benin City, Philip said, “With the 2024 Edo governorship election fast approaching, the state cannot afford to experiment again with someone who does not understand the politics of the state or the needs of the people.

“Edo people need practical governance and you cannot experiment again with somebody that does not understand the politics of a good state and the needs of the people.

So, everything we have to do should be assessed. You cannot know the needs of the people when you don’t live with them. So for me, competence and experience should be the watchwords as we go into the election in 2024.

“Who is competent? Who is more experienced? Who will hit the ground running from day one?

“Are we going to experiment with a new person again? And the person will spend the first four years learning on the job and he will spend another four years trying to embezzle, set up his businesses in the name of consolidating on the gains of the first term.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

