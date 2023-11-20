Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa as Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa, OON as a director of the Company subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa is a Banker, a Lawyer, an Economist, a Certified National Accountant, a Stockbroker and a Chartered Secretary. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a BSc (2nd Class Upper) in Economics in 1978 and obtained an MBA in 1982 from the same University.

He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Lagos in 2000 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Advance Management Programme (AMP) of Harvard Business School USA and the Advanced Leadership Programme (ALP) from Judge Business School, Cambridge University, UK. He is a holder of a Ph.D. MGMT (Corporate Governance) from the University of San Juan, and a holder of a Ph.D. in Security and Strategy from Nasarawa State University.

He was the Board Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, from January 2013 to April 2015, having previously served as the Director General from 1999 – 2004. He was the Chairman/Pro-Chancellor of IBB University Lapai in Niger State (2009- 2015). He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Mandate Consulting Limited, Abuja, a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing services in corporate governance, risk management, economic research, financial services sector and advisory on policy formulation.

Dr Ndanusa’s career includes leadership roles at Spring Bank Plc, Nigeria, where he served as Managing Director/CEO from June 2007 – Dec 2008 (an interim arrangement to salvage the crises-ridden bank). Prior to his appointment, he was the Lead Consultant in the Central Bank of Nigeria Bank Consolidation Monitoring Team. He served as Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Commerce in 1999 and is a recipient of the National Honour “Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)”. He served as a Council Member on several National Commissions and was the President/Chairman of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), 2013-2015. He is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and served as a co-opted member of the Council of the Institute, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbroker, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK and Nigeria), and a fellow of the Institute of Directors.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Shaibu dares Obaseki, declares to run for governor
Next article
NNPP scribe, Oginni blames Kwankwaso
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Chief Of Army Staff Chris Alli Dies at 79

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Chief of Army Staff, Maj...

Naira appreciates by 5.9% in Official FX Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Nigerian Naira...

NNPP scribe, Oginni blames Kwankwaso

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. The National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s...

Shaibu dares Obaseki, declares to run for governor

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has dared...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Former Chief Of Army Staff Chris Alli Dies at 79

Nigeria 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Chief of Army Staff, Maj...

Naira appreciates by 5.9% in Official FX Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Nigerian Naira...

NNPP scribe, Oginni blames Kwankwaso

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. The National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com