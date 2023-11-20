PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa as Director

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa, OON as a director of the Company subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa is a Banker, a Lawyer, an Economist, a Certified National Accountant, a Stockbroker and a Chartered Secretary. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a BSc (2nd Class Upper) in Economics in 1978 and obtained an MBA in 1982 from the same University.

He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Lagos in 2000 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Advance Management Programme (AMP) of Harvard Business School USA and the Advanced Leadership Programme (ALP) from Judge Business School, Cambridge University, UK. He is a holder of a Ph.D. MGMT (Corporate Governance) from the University of San Juan, and a holder of a Ph.D. in Security and Strategy from Nasarawa State University.

He was the Board Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, from January 2013 to April 2015, having previously served as the Director General from 1999 – 2004. He was the Chairman/Pro-Chancellor of IBB University Lapai in Niger State (2009- 2015). He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Mandate Consulting Limited, Abuja, a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing services in corporate governance, risk management, economic research, financial services sector and advisory on policy formulation.

Dr Ndanusa’s career includes leadership roles at Spring Bank Plc, Nigeria, where he served as Managing Director/CEO from June 2007 – Dec 2008 (an interim arrangement to salvage the crises-ridden bank). Prior to his appointment, he was the Lead Consultant in the Central Bank of Nigeria Bank Consolidation Monitoring Team. He served as Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Commerce in 1999 and is a recipient of the National Honour “Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)”. He served as a Council Member on several National Commissions and was the President/Chairman of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), 2013-2015. He is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and served as a co-opted member of the Council of the Institute, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbroker, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK and Nigeria), and a fellow of the Institute of Directors.(www.naija247news.com).