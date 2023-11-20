Menu
Big Tech

“OpenAI Shakes Silicon Valley: CEO Sam Altman Ousted Amid Allegations of Board Deception”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

OpenAI has ousted CEO Sam Altman amid allegations of dishonesty with the company’s board, signaling a significant upheaval in Silicon Valley. The board cited Altman’s lack of consistent candor and a resulting loss of confidence in his leadership, leading to the necessity of new leadership, as stated on the company’s website. Altman, a prominent figure in AI following the success of ChatGPT, has been replaced by Mira Murati as interim CEO, while Greg Brockman steps down as the board chair. The abrupt announcement surprised employees, triggering an emergency meeting to address the situation.

Altman, a leading voice in AI, achieved prominence with ChatGPT, amassing over 100 million users within a year. As a co-founder, Altman played a pivotal role in OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit model in 2015 to a capped profit model in 2019. Known for advocating AI regulation, he testified before the US Congress on AI legislation in May. Altman’s firing comes just one day after speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, emphasizing AI’s transformative potential.

The departure’s impact extended to OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft, causing a dip in Microsoft stocks. However, Microsoft reassured stability in its relationship with OpenAI, expressing continued commitment to Mira Murati and her team. In an emergency meeting, Murati sought to reassure employees about the stability of the Microsoft partnership.

Sam Altman’s firing marks a significant development in the AI landscape, with ramifications for both OpenAI and its influential collaborations.

Enugu State Government Embarks on Ambitious Transport Infrastructure Project
OpenAI invites Altman, Brockman to HQ:, The Information reports
