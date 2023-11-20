Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

NUPENG Crisis Deepens As Tanker Drivers Embark On Nationwide Protest

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has taken a new dimension as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) have embarked on a nationwide protest.

The drivers have threatened to break away from NUPENG unless National  President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, resign.

This was contained in a press statement jointly issued by the members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Comrade Gbenga Olawale and Comrade Adekunle Rufai on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “Petrol tanker drivers may pull out of NUPENG if the National  President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale do not resign forthwith from their seats.

“Petroleum Tanker drivers began protest across the country and drivers with leaves in front of their trucks, warning  NUPENG and police against interference and incessant harassment of their leaders.

According to Williams lacks the competence to lead the union because he is not a member of NUPENG

“They alleged that Williams, was a cook in an oil company from the formal sector, and was sacked from the company while holding the office of the National treasurer of NUPENG.

“They further alleged that he was later drafted into petrol station workers of NUPENG (PSW) to enable him to contest election as NUPENG president which according to them is a total departure from the NUPENG Constitution because Williams is not a worker or a pump attendant on record, as at the time he was verifying for the president position.

“To this effect, they said he lacks the capacity to be president of NUPENG.

” They further alleged that he has planted all his surrogates to collect all revenue of the union and use for themselves

“They therefore have decided to  stand with lucky osusan and Dayyab Garaga who have laid their lives to ensure that they are liberated.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bayelsa Guber: APC Candidate Timipre Sylva Blasts Goodluck Jonathan Over Comment on Diri
Next article
Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

Bayelsa Guber: APC Candidate Timipre Sylva Blasts Goodluck Jonathan Over Comment on Diri

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Timipre...

Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. Despite a surge in insecurity in some parts...

University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Federal University...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

Bayelsa Guber: APC Candidate Timipre Sylva Blasts Goodluck Jonathan Over Comment on Diri

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Timipre...

Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. Despite a surge in insecurity in some parts...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com