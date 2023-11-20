Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

“NSIA and IFC launch $500 million RIPLE initiative, transforming Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has inaugurated the Renewables Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE), a $500 million initiative aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s renewable energy sector and advancing electricity accessibility.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In conjunction with this launch, NSIA formalized a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to collaboratively invest in key areas outlined by the platform, centered on diesel displacement, franchising, and backward integration towards Photovoltaic system (PV) manufacturing.

RIPLE, structured to address the entire value chain of renewable energy projects in Nigeria, is currently executing a pilot project within the Tokarawa Industrial Hub in Kano State. This venture entails establishing a generation and distribution system capable of meeting a substantial demand of 70 megawatts, serving industrial, commercial, and residential sectors through approximately 9,000 connections.

Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director of NSIA, highlighted the significance of RIPLE in advancing renewable energy investments, underscoring its potential to expand energy access, enhance efficiency, and ensure energy security. Umar-Sadiq also emphasized NSIA’s commitment to the climate sustainability asset class, citing the establishment of RIPLE as a pivotal addition to previous initiatives like Carbon Vista and the Construction Finance Warehouse Facility.

NSIA has initially allocated $25 million to RIPLE and aspires to attract additional investments to fulfill the $500 million funding required for the platform’s mandate. Umar-Sadiq expressed optimism about the substantial impact of co-developing and co-executing projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.

In the broader context of NSIA’s commitment to sustainability, the Managing Director disclosed that the authority has already invested around $100 million in various climate and sustainability projects, covering domains such as clean cooking and biodiversity. The approach involves strategic partnerships and demonstration projects to address infrastructure deficits and promote institutional preparedness.

Dan Croft, Regional Manager Africa at IFC, reiterated the corporation’s dedication to driving energy access, efficiency, and security with a climate-friendly approach. Croft expressed excitement about collaborating with NSIA on this innovative energy solution, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering reliable power supply.

Yusuf Umar, NSIA’s program manager for RIPLE, outlined the platform’s objectives, including the expansion of energy access, enhancement of efficiency, and ensuring energy security. He highlighted RIPLE’s commitment to local upstream technology manufacturing, encompassing solar PV technology, green hydrogen, waste to energy, mini hydro, and wind projects in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FirstBank Rewards Customers with 170m Worth of Cash Prizes In Its Win Big Promo
Next article
Enugu State Government Embarks on Ambitious Transport Infrastructure Project
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

OpenAI invites Altman, Brockman to HQ:, The Information reports

News Wire News Wire -
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman...

“OpenAI Shakes Silicon Valley: CEO Sam Altman Ousted Amid Allegations of Board Deception”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
OpenAI has ousted CEO Sam Altman amid allegations of...

Enugu State Government Embarks on Ambitious Transport Infrastructure Project

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
Enugu State Government has unveiled the initial phase of...

FirstBank Rewards Customers with 170m Worth of Cash Prizes In Its Win Big Promo

The Editor The Editor -
FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution and leading financial inclusion...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

OpenAI invites Altman, Brockman to HQ:, The Information reports

Big Tech 0
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman...

“OpenAI Shakes Silicon Valley: CEO Sam Altman Ousted Amid Allegations of Board Deception”

Big Tech 0
OpenAI has ousted CEO Sam Altman amid allegations of...

Enugu State Government Embarks on Ambitious Transport Infrastructure Project

South East 0
Enugu State Government has unveiled the initial phase of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com