Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

‘No man can satisfy me like vibrators’—BBNaija’s Doyin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate Doyin David stated that no man can satisfy her like vibrators.

The reality star revealed this in her latest interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Speaking in a now-trending video on the internet, she explained that the consistent speed produced by a vibrator surpasses what a man can give out during intimate moments.

She said: “Me I know one thing: what a sex toy can do, what a good vibrator can do, I don’t know one man that can do that job and that is the fact. You see that rhythm, that vibraor consistency; no man can wiggle his tongue consistently like that till you cum.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Your Money Is Safe In Nigeria”  — Tinubu Assures Investors
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Your Money Is Safe In Nigeria”  — Tinubu Assures Investors

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told investors from...

Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigerian Security and...

Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation...

Eni suspends World Bank arbitration in Nigeria oilfield dispute

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Italian oil company Eni has decided to temporarily suspend...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Your Money Is Safe In Nigeria”  — Tinubu Assures Investors

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told investors from...

Woman Arrested For Human Trafficking And Forced Labour In Ondo

CrimeWatch 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigerian Security and...

Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

Analysis 0
Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com