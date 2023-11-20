Menu
NNPP scribe, Oginni blames Kwankwaso

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olaposi Oginni, has said the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, should be blamed for how the election tribunal and the Appeal Court sacked the Governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf.

Recall that Yusuf of the NNPP was declared as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

However, the governor is on the verge of losing his seat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) should the Supreme Court uphold the judgements of the tribunal and the Appeal Court.

Reacting, the NNPP Secretary said Kwankwaso was a major factor responsible for the sack of the Kano Governor, accusing him of alleged irregularities and electoral malpractices.

Oginni also blamed the ordeal of the Kano governor on “Kwankwaso’s greediness and his insatiable search for power and relevance”.

In a statement made available to NAIJA247NEWS, the NNPP leader maintained that the lack of internal democracy allegedly orchestrated by Kwankwaso brought about the Kano loss.

According to him, the party ignored relevant constitutional requirements since Kwankwaso became the party’s candidate.

He alleged that names of people who did not participate in the party’s primaries were uploaded into the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) portal as candidates.

“It is unfortunate that this avoidable embarrassment of the removal of Kano State Governor was as a result of unholy activities in the Maitama house of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the build up to 2023 General Election when the Party Situation Room was relocated to Kwankwaso’s bedroom,” he alleged.

Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya group, he claimed, joined the NNPP and hijacked the structure of the party at all levels, saying Kwankwaso ordered the loading of candidate’s names with or without primaries.

In Ogun State, Oginni stated that Kwankwaso uploaded the name of Ajadi Oguntoyinbo who did not participate in the primary as the governorship candidate to replace Jobi Fayoyin.

“It is very clear that the lack of internal democracy orchestrated by Kwankwaso brought about this Kano calamity,” he said.

Speaking further, Oginni said nemesis was catching up with Kwankwaso and the defunct National Working Committee of the party who passed a resolution for the expulsion of the founder of the NNPP, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam.

He charged the former Kano governor to recognise Aniebonam as the founder and spiritual head of the NNPP, asking him and Gov. Yusuf to openly apologise to Aniebonam for causing NNPP avoidable headache.

This, he said, should be done before the final judgement at the Supreme Court, saying “I strongly believe it is not over until it’s over.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

