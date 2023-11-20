Nine bodies recovered, 24 rescued in Niger Boat Mishap – NSEMA

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NSEMA), has said that additional Nine bodies have been recovered from the scene of the boat mishap that occurred on 16th November in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, thereby taking the death tolls to 10 corpses recovered so far out of the 34 passengers on board the ill-fated boat at the time of the accident.

The Agency stated this on Sunday in a Press statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Malam Ibrahim Husseini and made available to the newsmen in Minna, adding that there were 34 persons on board the boat at the time of the accident consisting of 20 Males and 14 females.

According to Ibrahim, the number of survivors were 24 including the drivers of the boat, just as he confirmed the number of both male and female children on board the boat as eight.

He however stated that the names of two survivors and other two fatalities out of the 20 recovered bodies were yet to be identified while the immediate and remote cause of the boat mishap was attributed to water hyacinth, strong waves and grafting trees in the waterways as responsible for the boat mishap on the fateful day of the incident.(www.naija247news.com).