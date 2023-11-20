Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security NewsCrimeWatch

NDLEA recovers 63,767.3kg Indian, other illicit drugs in 8 states

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has recovered 63,767.3kg of Indian hemp and 82,320 illicit pills in eight states in the last one week.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated this on Sunday in Abuja and added that five persons, including a wanted drug kingpin, Christopher Onyebuchi (40) were arrested on Nov. 15 at Idoani in Ondo State.

He stated that 1,945kg of Indian hemp was recovered from the suspects.

“NDLEA had arrested Onyebuchi on March 25, 2022 with 89kg of Indian hemp, but he jumped bail after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Akure,’’ Babafemi stated.

Also on Sunday, Nov. 12, NDLEA operatives raided Upemen Village in Owo, also in Ondo State where they recovered 1,834kg of Indian hemp, just as 273kg of the weed was seized on Nov. 11 at Ipesi-Akoko.

Babafemi also stated that NDLEA officers in Sokoto State recovered 290kg of Indian hemp from a lady, Fatima Salmanu (20) at Gangaren Tashar, Illela, in Sokoto North Local Government Area on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Other NDLEA operatives evacuated 808kg of Indian hemp from a forest at Igueben in Edo on Monday, Nov. 13.

“Not less than 231kg of Indian hemp was recovered and five suspects arrested in a joint raid conducted by NDLEA operatives and soldiers in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue on Monday, Nov. 13.

“In Ogun, NDLEA operatives arrested one Tony Jonah at Abule Iroko on Tuesday, Nov. 14 with 67 kg of Indian hemp.

“In Lagos, one Chike Agu was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Isolo with 364.3kg of “Loud’’, a variant of Indian hemp.

“In Imo, NDLEA operatives intercepted a truck driven by one Orji Ifeanyi (33) on Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on Monday Nov. 13.

“A search of the truck led to the seizure of 82,320 pills of 225mg Tramadol, and Diazepam as well as 32.5 litres of codeine cough syrup and 100 pieces of Molly weighing 49.62gm.’’ Babafemi also stated.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes
Next article
University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Federal University...

NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

Nine bodies recovered, 24 rescued in Niger Boat Mishap – NSEMA

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NSEMA),...

NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Kingpin After 7 Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The operatives of the National Drug...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities

Education 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Federal University...

NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

Security News 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

Nine bodies recovered, 24 rescued in Niger Boat Mishap – NSEMA

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NSEMA),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com