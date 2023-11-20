Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 5.9% in Official FX Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of the Nigerian Naira was strengthened against the US Dollar in the official segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday, November 17 by 5.9 per cent or N49.39.

According to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the domestic currency traded against the greenback during the session at N791.75/$1 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) versus the previous day’s rate of N841.14/$1.

The local currency regained strength on Friday amid an improvement in the supply of forex into the system by 23.6 per cent or $30.13 million, with the turnover closing at $157.78 million compared with the $127.65 million achieved a day earlier.

However, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window, the Naira depreciated against the Dollar on Friday by N1 to quote at N1,115/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s value of N1,114/$1.

Similarly, in the black market section, the Nigerian currency shrank against its American counterpart yesterday by N5 to close at N1,135/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing price of N1,130/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

