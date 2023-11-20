Menu
NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has neutralised several terrorist elements at Tsauni Doka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the air interdiction mission was carried out by the NAF component of Operation Whirl Punch.

Gabkwet said the strikes was conducted after credible intelligence revealed the presence of terrorist kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

He said the air strikes were carried out on the location in the early hours of Nov. 16, with devastating consequences on the terrorists.

According to him, similar strikes with positive outcomes were also carried out at a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

“Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralised and their motorcycles destroyed.

"Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralised and their motorcycles destroyed.

"Boderi and his brother Nasiru, alongside their cohorts, have been blamed for several attacks and abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road as well as in several communities in Niger and Kaduna States," he said.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

