Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Landlord bags double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting tenant’s 2 children

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Nov. 20, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Monday, sentenced a 65-year-old man, Igwe Ambrose, to double life jail term for inserting fingers into the private parts of his tenant’s children, ages seven and 11.

Naija247News reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the four-count charge, bordering on sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child against Ambrose.

Soladoye said that the defendant was a dirty old man who fingered and touched the breasts of the survivors under the pretext of helping them with their school homework.

She said that the defendant was identified and the evidences of the survivors exposed him as a bare-faced liar, untruthful and lacking in merit.

“The children decided to open up to their mother, who then informed her husband; he thereafter confronted the defendant and the matter was reported to a police station.

“The police visited the scene and the defendant was invited to the police station where he denied the allegations against him.

“The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses (survivors) were credible, as they cannot consent to being fingered by the landlord.

“The defendant was identified as the assailant and their evidences were corroborated by their mother and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) who visited the crime scene and a clear account of the assault and indecent treatment was confirmed,” she said.

The judge, thereafter, convicted the defendant of the four-count charge levelled against him, contrary to Sections 135 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Counts one and two carry life imprisonment each; the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the count charge.

“In respect to counts three and four which carry seven years jail term, the defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the count charge.

“His name is to be entered in the Sexual Offences Register maintained by Lagos State Government,” Soladoye said.

The State Counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, called four witnesses: two survivors, mother of the survivors and IPO through whom five exhibits were tendered.

Naija247News reports that convict testified for himself.

The prosecution submitted that the convict committed the offences between January and June 2021 at Shagari Estate, Ipaja, Lagos. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PTD, NUPENG Debunk Reports It Is Planning To Embark On Nationwide Strike
Next article
Trader jailed 1 year for receiving stolen water pump
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Singer Adele confirms her wedding to Rich Paul

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding...

We have to stop being foolish and stupid. We have to think out of the box – Obasanjo says Democracy is not working for...

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that Western...

Lagos Gov. Sanwo-Olu Knocked For Spending N3.75bn On Perfume, Rechargeable Fans

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu...

Nigerian Singer Falz narrates near death experience

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, also known as...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Singer Adele confirms her wedding to Rich Paul

Entertainment 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding...

We have to stop being foolish and stupid. We have to think out of the box – Obasanjo says Democracy is not working for...

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that Western...

Lagos Gov. Sanwo-Olu Knocked For Spending N3.75bn On Perfume, Rechargeable Fans

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com