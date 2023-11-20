Former Chief Of Army Staff Chris Alli Dies at 79

November 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Chris Alli (retd.) has died at the Military Hospital, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

The army headquarters on Sunday confirmed his departure, saying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja expressed his heartfelt condolences.

The disheartening news were conveyed in a statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Nigerian Army (NA), on the passing of former COAS, Major General Mohammed Chris Alli (Rtd),” it said.

“The former Army Chief succumbed to a brief illness in the early hours of today, Sunday 19 November 2023 at the Military Hospital, Lagos.”

The statement highlighted Major General Alli’s unwavering commitment and zeal to duty, evident in his rise to key appointments within the Nigerian Army. His illustrious military career culminated in his appointment as the 9th Chief of Army Staff in November 1993, a position he held until he retired from active service in August 1994.

“Born on December 25, 1944, in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, General Chris Alli’s journey in the Nigerian Army commenced on October 20, 1967, as a member of the Emergency Short Service Combatant Course,” the statement read.

“He served diligently in various capacities, including staff, instructional, and command roles, and also held the position of Military Administrator of Plateau State at one point.”

“The COAS Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late former COAS, praying for the repose of his soul and the strength and solace for the family in this difficult time,” the army said in a release by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, its spokesperson.(www.naija247news.com).