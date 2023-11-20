FirstBank Rewards Customers with 170m Worth of Cash Prizes In Its Win Big Promo

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution and leading financial inclusion services provider, has launched the Win Big promo to reward and delight its valued customers. The four-month promo, which started on 23 October 2023 and will run till 23 February 2023 will reward several new and existing customers of the Bank with a total cash reward of 170,000,000.00 naira.

At the end of the four-month promo, 1,240 new and existing customers would have been rewarded with N100,000.00 each as each month will have 310 new and existing customers winning N100,000. Up to 40,000 customers who reactivate their dormant account stand a chance to win free airtime as 10,000 customers will be rewarded with free airtime monthly for reactivating their dormant account.

6 customers will emerge lucky winners of N1,000,000 each in the grand finale draw. The promo is open to new and existing savings and current account customers.

To open a FirstBank account dial USSD code *894*0# and follow the prompt or visit the Bank’s website and click on “Open Account”. You can also visit any FirstBank branch near you to open account.

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of 5,000.00 in their account monthly and transact a minimum of 5 times transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

Customers who are eligible to win N1,000,000 must have a deposit of N50,000.00 monthly for four consecutive months or maintain a minimum deposit of N200,000.00 for four months and transact a minimum of 5 times on any of the Bank’s digital banking channels; FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions to qualify for the grand finale draw.

Customers who reactivate their account(s) are also eligible to win. For reactivating their account, the first 10,000 customers to deposit N1,000.00 and transact on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online and Debit Card transactions will be rewarded with free airtime. Customers who reactivate their dormant account could also qualify for the monthly draw when they deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N5,000 monthly and transact a minimum of 5 times on any of the Bank’s digital channels. They could also emerge winners of N1,000,000 in the grade finale draw if they meet the criteria.

To reactivate account, the customers will have to dial USSD code *894*7# and follow the prompt to reactivate Tier 1 accounts or visit any nearest FirstBank branch for Tier 2 and 3 account reactivations.

“We are thrilled to launch this promo in appreciation of the patronage, trust and loyalty our customers have shown us over the years,” said Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank Group. The exciting modalities of the promo reflect our commitment to enhancing the banking experience of our customers across any or all of our digital banking services.”

This is the season when FirstBank provides opportunities and platforms for the yearly memorable homecoming experience from across the world. The promo is an enabling opportunity for customers, their friends, and families to have exciting, fun-filled, memorable experiences. We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity and participate actively’ she concluded.

For more updates on the promo and other exciting offerings from FirstBank, follow the Bank’s social media handles on – Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria and X (formerly twitter): @FirstBankngr.