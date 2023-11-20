Menu
South East

Enugu State Government Embarks on Ambitious Transport Infrastructure Project

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Enugu State Government has unveiled the initial phase of its Transport Infrastructure Project, encompassing bus terminals, transport interchanges, logistics hubs, city gates, and rail stations, signaling a transformative era in the state’s transportation landscape. The ambitious initiative, under the vision of Governor Peter Mbah, is poised to generate over 11,000 skilled and semi-skilled jobs for youths while attracting a substantial N47.5 billion investment to bolster the economy.

Commissioner of Transport, Obi Ozor, highlighted the state’s commitment to modernize its transportation system, drawing inspiration from successful models in Dubai and Singapore. This strategic move aligns with the government’s infrastructure enhancement plan, aiming to optimize transport efficiency, preserve road assets, and foster a conducive environment for transport-related businesses.

The project will strategically position modern transport interchanges and bus terminals, including Enugu Central Station (Holy Ghost), Garki Central Station, Abakpa Central Station, and Nsukka Central Station. Logistic hubs at Obollo Afor, 9th Mile Corner, and Emene will address existing infrastructure shortages, while iconic ‘City Gates’ at the Naira Triangle and 9th Mile will enhance aesthetics and instill pride among residents.

Enugu Central Station, a focal point of the project, promises peace, order, and convenience, featuring two terminals for interstate and intra-city transport, an ultra-modern train station, over 1,000 parking spaces, businesses spaces, ticketing halls, external bus shelters, and amenities such as CNG/LNG daughter stations, filling stations, lounges, electric vehicle charging, and a solar farm roof.

Commissioner Ozor emphasized the station’s strategic position to accommodate millions of commuters, utilizing both road and rail transportation, controlling about 41 percent of human traffic in the region and fostering economic prosperity. The project aims to improve security, safety, sanitation, and alleviate current traffic challenges within the metropolis.

Additionally, the Enugu State Ministry of Transport has officially signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Rail and Bridge Company for a 382km rail infrastructure, fostering integration and economic prosperity in the South-East. Ozor clarified the state’s collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, refuting rumors of commercial development on railway properties and affirming plans for intra-state rail operations in partnership with the corporation.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

