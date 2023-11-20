Menu
Eni suspends World Bank arbitration in Nigeria oilfield dispute

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Italian oil company Eni has decided to temporarily suspend arbitration concerning an oilfield dispute with the Nigerian government.

This move provides an opportunity for discussions on converting a prospecting license to one for production. Eni’s spokesperson stated that they agreed with the Federal Government of Nigeria to halt arbitration temporarily to explore steps for converting the license.

This development follows Nigeria withdrawing civil claims of $1.1 billion against Eni related to corruption allegations in the OPL 245 deal. Eni’s request to pause arbitration came a few days into the proceedings, as Nigeria seeks improved conditions for the block license.

The resolution process involves converting an oil prospecting license (OPL) to an oil mining license (OML) for production and export.

The OPL 245 offshore field rights were awarded to Eni and Shell in 2011, but disputes have delayed its exploitation. A Milan appeals court affirmed Eni’s acquittal in a 2022 corruption case related to OPL 245.

Recent developments indicate a positive direction in resolving remaining disputes between Eni and the Nigerian government, including the withdrawal of a fraud complaint and Eni’s agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary.

The subsidiary sale is pending local and regulatory authorization.

