Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Bayelsa Guber: APC Candidate Timipre Sylva Blasts Goodluck Jonathan Over Comment on Diri

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, chided former President Goodluck Jonathan over his comment on the outcome of the just-concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Sylva described Jonathan’s comment on the election as unfortunate.

Recall that Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had won his reelection bid during last Saturday’s governorship election.

Congratulating Diri, Jonathan said his victory would further improve the security situation in the state.

The former president said he would have relocated his mother to Abuja of Diri had lost his reelection bid on Saturday.

Reacting, Sylva wondered if the former president made the remark.

Recounting a comment by Wole Soyinka, Sylva said a hippopotamus can’t be taken out of a swamp.

Posting on X, Sylva wrote: “Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s statement is unfortunate. I sincerely hope he was misquoted.

“Let me quote our respected Wole Soyinka: “You can take the hippopotamus out of the swamp, but you cannot take the swamp out of the hippopotamus.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria
Next article
NUPENG Crisis Deepens As Tanker Drivers Embark On Nationwide Protest
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

NUPENG Crisis Deepens As Tanker Drivers Embark On Nationwide Protest

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. The crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Petroleum...

Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. Despite a surge in insecurity in some parts...

University of Yobe Suspends Nine Students Over Unlawful Activities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Federal University...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.38%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

NUPENG Crisis Deepens As Tanker Drivers Embark On Nationwide Protest

Oil & Gas 0
Nov 20,2023. The crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Petroleum...

Tinubu’s Govt Speaks on Plans to Expose Those Financing Terrorists in Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. Despite a surge in insecurity in some parts...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com