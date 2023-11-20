Menu
Analysts link Nigeria’s surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

By: Godwin Okafor

Analysts link Nigeria's surging inflation to 40% Naira depreciation

“The Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy committee, chaired by Governor Olayemi Cardoso, is expected to hike interest rates to curb inflation, which reached 27.3% in October. The meeting scheduled for Nov. 20-21 has been postponed, with no new date given. The inflation surge is attributed to a 40% depreciation of the naira against the dollar and the removal of fuel subsidies.

Analysts, including those from Barclays Plc, anticipate a significant rate increase, possibly around 325 basis points, to support the currency and address challenges in the FX markets.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy committee, in its first meeting to be chaired by Governor Olayemi Cardoso, is forecast to hike interest rates to temper inflation that may reach 30% in the coming months, according to Barclays Plc.

The meeting that had been scheduled to convene Nov. 20-21 has been called off, Isa Abdulmumin, the central bank’s spokesman, said by text message on Monday. No new date was given.

Inflation has been kept elevated by a 40% plunge in the naira against the dollar since the easing of foreign-exchange controls in mid-June and the removal of fuel subsidies.

“To help support the currency and signal commitment to the authorities’ verbal promise to preserve what remains of the CBN’s price stability mandate,” decisive action is needed, Barclays analysts led by Michael Kafe said in a quarterly research report. “We believe that an increase of some 325 basis points at this meeting, together with concrete steps to address the challenges in the FX markets would help restore credibility,” followed by further tightening in the months ahead, they said.

Of the 12 economists polled by Bloomberg one predicts the central bank to hold rates and the rest expect an increase, with projections ranging from between 25 basis points to 325 basis points.

